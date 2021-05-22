Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,886 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $210,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.85. 5,979,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259,628. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

