Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $140,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The firm has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.39. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

