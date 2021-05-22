Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,216% compared to the average volume of 210 call options.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $63.33 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock worth $32,465,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.