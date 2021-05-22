Investors Purchase High Volume of Canadian National Railway Call Options (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,492 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 650% compared to the typical volume of 732 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

CNI opened at $104.29 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.