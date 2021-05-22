Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,052 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,863% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $368.50 and a one year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

