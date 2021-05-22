Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 990,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,964. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

