Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

IOVA stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

