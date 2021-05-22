IP Group’s (IPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 57.70 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.75%.

In other news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

