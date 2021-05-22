iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $106.21. 553,299 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

