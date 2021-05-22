iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 889,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.08 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

