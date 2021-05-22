iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,461 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.13 and its 200 day moving average is $350.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

