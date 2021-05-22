iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 161.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 162,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,674,000 after acquiring an additional 193,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,213,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

