iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.02. 196,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

