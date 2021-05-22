iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

