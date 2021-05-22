iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 576,024 shares.The stock last traded at $17.15 and had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

