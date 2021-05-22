ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 326,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. ITT has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

