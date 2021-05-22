Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of IVN opened at C$8.61 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.78 and a 1-year high of C$9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 42.46 and a quick ratio of 39.17.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

