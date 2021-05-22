James Bubeck Sells 5,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.