James David Sullivan Buys 10,000 Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BKYI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 340,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,778. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

