Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

BATS JAMF opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,701,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $36,538.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,742 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

