Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Jamf stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

