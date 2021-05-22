Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $81.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.