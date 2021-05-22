JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Main Street Research LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 2.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. 10,657,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

