Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €118.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.80 ($133.88).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €129.70 ($152.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -181.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €130.30 ($153.29).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

