Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

DDOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,964.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock valued at $107,316,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

