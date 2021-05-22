Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Securitas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Securitas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Securitas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$16.57 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. Securitas has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

About Securitas

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

