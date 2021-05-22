Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Land Securities Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

