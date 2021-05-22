Jefferies Financial Group Increases Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $25.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

