Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £583.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

