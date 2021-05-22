JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,102 shares of company stock worth $484,721. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

