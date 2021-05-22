Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 4.3%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 61,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,053,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JFIN shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $294.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

