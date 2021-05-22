JMP Securities Lowers Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $90.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $56.16. 607,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,536. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

