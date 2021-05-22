JMP Securities Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $350.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average of $277.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $195.61 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wix.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.