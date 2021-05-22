John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,178. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $127.10.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

