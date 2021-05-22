John P. Schauerman Acquires 7,007 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYNL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 71,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Synalloy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

