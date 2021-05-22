John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Buys 1,574 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp bought 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36).

On Tuesday, April 20th, David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).

On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

LON WG opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

