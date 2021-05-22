Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of JCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

