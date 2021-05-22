Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average is $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

