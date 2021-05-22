JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HomeServe (LON:HSV) Price Target to GBX 1,215

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.11 ($17.78).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,104.51. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.44. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,030 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,364.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

