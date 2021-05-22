JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

