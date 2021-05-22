Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.34 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 2,362,104 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £421.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

