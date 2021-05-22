Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,769 shares of company stock worth $15,063,734.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

