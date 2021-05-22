K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Lowered to C$11.25 at Canaccord Genuity

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

TSE:KNT opened at C$8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.64. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.