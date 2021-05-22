Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kamada by 143,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

