Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.