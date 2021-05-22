Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KRT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 13,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,614. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

