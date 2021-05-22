Keller Group (LON:KLR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KLR stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £587.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 832.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 749.12. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 875 ($11.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

