Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,335 shares of company stock worth $36,904,054 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. 2,128,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

