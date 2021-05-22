Keybank National Association OH Has $57.17 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

