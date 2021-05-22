Keybank National Association OH Has $71.91 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $71,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.67 on Friday, reaching $824.99. The company had a trading volume of 507,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $822.36 and its 200 day moving average is $774.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.